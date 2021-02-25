A view of the demolition of a hot cell inside a protective cover at the former Radioisotope Development Lab at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. (OREM/UCOR photo)

UCOR, OREM begin removal of two more buildings

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 11 Views

(UCOR press release) DOE’s Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management (OREM) and contractor UCOR have begun removing the two remaining structures at the former Radioisotope Development Lab at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL).

“This project launches our next phase of major demolition and cleanup at ORNL,” said Nathan Felosi, OREM’s portfolio federal project director for ORNL. “Our work is eliminating contaminated structures, like this one, that are on DOE’s list of high-risk facilities and clearing space for future research missions.”

Known as “hot cells,” the structures being demolished are heavily shielded concrete rooms that provided researchers protection from highly radioactive material during the years the laboratory was operational.

The laboratory dates back to the Manhattan Project and postwar era, when one of the facility’s primary missions was the production of radioisotopes for medical, research, and industrial uses. Constructed in the early 1940s, the laboratory contained six hot cells where radioisotopes from ORNL’s Graphite Reactor and succeeding reactors were processed for shipment.

The outer structure and four of the hot cells were demolished in prior years using funds from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009.

UCOR completed several tasks to prepare the final structures for demolition. Workers eliminated contamination pathways, which involved pumping and grouting a 47-foot-long underground transfer tunnel formerly used to load radioactive material into the hot cells.

The cleanup contractor also constructed a six-story protective cover over the hot cells to ensure nearby research facilities were not impacted during the demolition. Using a 175-ton crane, crews set a foundation of 92 16,000-pound blocks. Workers then used the crane to erect 20 steel trusses for the frame and they added nearly 12,000 square feet of fabric to complete the protective cover.

Crews also constructed an intermodal rail system to transport boxes containing demolition debris from the site. The system provides a safe way to transport the debris outside of the space-limited tented area. The boxes are then loaded onto trucks and transported for disposal.

“Removal of these hot cells is the first major demolition project associated with the environmental cleanup activities beginning to ramp up at ORNL,” UCOR Project Manager Susan Reid said. “UCOR is proud to be part of this effort, working in collaboration with ORNL to remove unneeded facilities and facilitate the site’s expanding science missions.”

The project is scheduled to be complete this spring.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

GSMNP conducting prescribed burn in Cades Cove

(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Appalachian-Piedmont-Coastal Zone fire management staff …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.