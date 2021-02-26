TWRA: Hunting, fishing licenses now on sale

TWRA says that the 2021-2022 hunting and fishing licenses went on sale Thursday. Last year’s licenses expire Sunday.

Licenses are available online at www.GoOutdoorsTennessee.com, on the TWRA On the Go App or at one of more than 700 license agents across the state.

The new waterproof, durable card features a choice of a bull elk or a crappie fish.

Hunters and anglers have been funding Tennessee’s and the nation’s wildlife conservation for more than 100 years through license purchases, according to the TWRA. All proceeds of hunting and fishing license fees go to support wildlife conservation in Tennessee.

Licenses and boat registration are available online 24/7/365 at www.GoOutdoorsTennessee.com and fishing is a great family-friendly activity that follows recommended social distancing guidelines.

Regional sales offices are now open to the public from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm, local time. Visitors will not be allowed access to any office space, or location, other than the immediate sales office area. The number of visitors allowed at one time will be limited for proper social distancing and the wearing of masks will be requested.

TWRA is always available by phone, email [email protected], or our social media channels, https://www.tn.gov/twra/contact-us.html.