Two arrested after buildings burn in Caryville

Over the weekend, two buildings under renovation on Main Street in Caryville were destroyed by fire. The blaze was reported shortly after 4:30 Saturday morning and was extinguished by Caryville firefighters with assistance from other departments. No injuries were reported.

The buildings, which once housed the town post office and library, were reportedly being renovated for use as apartments.

Monday, two people were charged in connection to the fire. 43-year-old Anthony Herron of Jacksboro is facing charges of reckless burning and criminal trespassing, and 49-year-old Rebekah Underwood (also of Jacksboro) is facing those charges as well as a charge of filing a false report or bomb threat.

At last check, both remained in custody at the Campbell County Jail.