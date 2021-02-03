Two arrested after buildings burn in Caryville

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 80 Views

Over the weekend, two buildings under renovation on Main Street in Caryville were destroyed by fire. The blaze was reported shortly after 4:30 Saturday morning and was extinguished by Caryville firefighters with assistance from other departments. No injuries were reported.

The buildings, which once housed the town post office and library, were reportedly being renovated for use as apartments.

Monday, two people were charged in connection to the fire. 43-year-old Anthony Herron of Jacksboro is facing charges of reckless burning and criminal trespassing, and 49-year-old Rebekah Underwood (also of Jacksboro) is facing those charges as well as a charge of filing a false report or bomb threat.

At last check, both remained in custody at the Campbell County Jail.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Oak Ridge leaders maintain opposition to NNSA’s push for ‘sole-source’ contract to purify highly enriched uranium

In a press release issued Tuesday, Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch announced that the City …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.