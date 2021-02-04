Graphic from Oak Ridge Today

TVA seeking public comments on proposed reactor project

TVA is asking for public comment on a proposal to build one or more small or advanced nuclear reactors on the Clinch River Nuclear Site, near the Clinch River and south of Heritage Center (the former K-25 site) in Roane County in west Oak Ridge.

The reactors would have a maximum total electrical output of 800 megawatts, and be smaller than traditional nuclear power plants.

TVA is seeking for public comments about its plan to prepare an environmental impact statement for the project. Officials are asking for public comments that could identify alternatives, information, and analyses that would be relevant to the construction, operation, and decommissioning of a site that includes the new types of nuclear reactors.

TVA said it plans to evaluate a variety of alternatives, including a no-action alternative. The federal utility will hold a virtual open house on Monday, March 1 from 6-8 p.m.

Detailed information is available at https://www.tva.com/environment/environmental-stewardship/environmental-reviews/nepa-detail/clinch-river-nuclear-site-advanced-nuclear-reactor-technology-park

The public can submit comments, which must be received or postmarked by March 19, 2021.

Due to COVID-19 teleworking restrictions, electronic submission of comments is encouraged.

All comments received, including names and addresses, will become part of the administrative record and available for public inspection.

