Clinton native and Oak Ridge resident Colonel Steven Turner, became the 15th commander of the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment in Tennessee on Sunday during a ceremony held on the football field at West High School in Knoxville.

Turner had been the executive officer for the 278th. He has more than 31 years of military experience, and he was commissioned as an armor officer in 1997 at the University of Tennessee.

In a ceremony before the change of command on Sunday, Turner, was promoted to colonel.