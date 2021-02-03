Traffic stop leads to smuggling operation at state prison

A traffic stop on January 25th by Oliver Springs Police led to the discovery of what authorities have called a large smuggling operation in Morgan County.

During the traffic stop last month, Oliver Springs Police say they pulled over a car driven by 52-year-old David Pope. During the stop, officers discovered multiple narcotics including marijuana, MDMA, meth, and cocaine, as well as suboxone and 30 cell phones in his vehicle.

Pope allegedly told investigators that he had planned to take the items to the Morgan County Correctional Complex and throw them over the security fencing, reportedly confessing to having coordinated in multiple so-called ‘throw-overs’ in the past.

Investigators then searched Pope”s home, where they found a vacuum sealer used (allegedly in this case) to seal contraband packages, as well as some 30 guns and two stolen motorcycles, one of which appeared on security camera footage participating in in previous ‘throw-overs.’

Pope is said to be cooperating with investigators, and providing more information on the smuggling operation.

Officials say an examination of Pope’s cellphone revealed six mobile banking apps that are commonly used to receive money payments, with some payments allegedly directly associated with inmates at the Morgan County Correctional Complex. Text message conversations were also found on the phone between Pope and those same inmates discussing amounts of items, price, and drop-off dates.

“The introduction of contraband into one of our prisons by anyone is a felony offense and a threat to the safety of our team, the offenders we supervise and the public,” TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker said. “We remain committed to working with local law enforcement to vigorously prosecute anyone who attempts to bring in contraband whether it is an inmate, visitor or staff.”

Pope is in custody on a $190,000 bond, facing a Violation of Parole among other charges.

Additional charges are anticipated in the case as the investigation continues.

If anyone has information in this case, they are asked to contact the TDOC tip line at 1-844-TDC-FIND (1-844-832-3463).