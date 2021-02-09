Tooth extraction clinic February 19th

The Emory Valley Volunteer Dental Clinic at 728 Emory Valley Road in Oak Ridge will hold an extraction clinic event from 8 am until noon on Friday, February 19.

The clinic provides service for Anderson County residents, age 19 and older, who do not have dental insurance. The clinic charges $25 (cash only) per tooth for extraction.

Residents must have an appointment, and can secure a spot by calling (865) 264-6356. Organizers ask that you please leave a message and a good contact telephone number for clinic volunteers to call you back and schedule your appointment.

All COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed.

The clinic does not provide any narcotics.