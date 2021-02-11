Tonya Michelle Lloyd, age 51 of Caryville

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Obituaries Leave a comment 24 Views

Tonya Michelle Lloyd, age 51 of Caryville, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born on June 27, 1969 to the late Troy and Osa Bolton in Lafollette. She enjoyed shopping and loved being a caregiver before her health failed. She loved her family and preferred being with her grandchildren most of all. She was a member Ridgeview Baptist Church and will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Charles H. Lloyd; nephew, Bradley Turner.

Survivors: daughter, Chasity Painter (Justin); grandchildren, Kadan Herrin, Mason Painter; siblings, Larry Bolton (Robin), Sharon Bolton, Neil Bolton (Lisa), Shelia Baker (Rick), Donna Turner (Steve), Terry Bolton; special thanks to the Methodist Medical Center for their compassionate care.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Friday, February 12, 2021 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with Rev. Kenny Allen officiating. Her graveside service will be on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 11am at Ridgeview Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Charles E. Hooks, age 67 of Jacksboro

Charles E. Hooks, age 67 of Jacksboro passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.