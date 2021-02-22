THP releases report on multi-vehicle I-75 wreck

The Tennessee Highway Patrol on Friday released its preliminary crash reports on a pair of accidents involving numerous vehicles late Thursday afternoon on I-75 South in Campbell County.

According to the report, the first wreck occurred when a vehicle slowed down because of heavy traffic volume and fog on the road. A total of six vehicles behind it were unable to stop in time and collided, accordion-style.

The second crash happened about a minute later and involved four more vehicles. The THP says that two cars that were stopped because of the initial crash were struck from behind.

The southbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 155 remained shut down for hours as crews investigated the accidents and cleared the scene. Three people were injured in the crash, but none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the THP.