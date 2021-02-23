THP: Jellico man dies in single-vehicle crash

A Jellico man reported missing on Sunday was found dead inside his car at the bottom of an embankment on Monday morning.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated the single-vehicle accident that killed 55-year-old Kenny Powers, and troopers say that he had been traveling south on Highway 25W when his 2019 Kia Forte crossed over the northbound lanes and left the roadway. The report indicates that the car struck several trees as it went down an embankment before coming to a stop when it collided with a large tree.

The cause of the accident is not clear, and the investigation is ongoing.