THP: Fatal wrecks in Campbell, Morgan

Thursday, we told you that a Knoxville man died in a single-vehicle accident in Roane County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that two more fatal crashes each claimed a life in both Campbell and Morgan counties.

The Campbell County crash occurred on Jacksboro Pike when a Ford Escape headed west driven by 34-year-old Adam Chapman of LaFollette and an eastbound Dodge Ram pickup driven by 31-year-old Robert Byrd of LaFollette collided head-on at around 8:30 am. Chapman had to be extrciated from his vehicle, according to reports, and both drivers were taken first to LaFollette Medical Center and then flown to UT Medical Center by LIFESTAR.

Chapman died from his injuries at the hospital. The THP says its investigation is continuing and that charges could be filed.

About 15 minutes later in Morgan County, troopers responded to a deadly single-vehicle accident. THP reports indicate that 61-year-old Terry Collins of Oakdale had been headed north on Rankin Chapel Road just before 8:45 am when his Toyota Celica went off the right side of the road. Collins, according to the investigation, overcorrected and lost control before regaining traction and leaving the opposite side of the roadway, where it collided with a small tree and overturned. Collins, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected through the sunroof and died at the scene. Standard blood tests to screen for intoxicants have been ordered. Collins was the lone occupant of his car and no other vehicles were involved.