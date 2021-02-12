TBI: Two indicted in Roane on insurance fraud charges

According to the TBI, two men have been indicted in Roane County following an investigation into an allegation of insurance fraud.

In October, at the request of 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson, the TBI says that agents began investigating a 2019 report that had been submitted to an insurance company on a stolen off-road vehicle.

During the investigation, agents determined the owner, 41-year-old Rodney Lowery had allegedly falsely reported the theft. Investigators also say they identified 39-year-old Danny Gouge, Jr. as “an individual who falsified a bill of sale for the vehicle to support the scheme.”

On Tuesday, the Roane County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Gouge with one count each of Insurance Fraud, Conspiracy to Commit Insurance Fraud, and Forgery.

The Grand Jury indicted Lowery on one count of Insurance Fraud and one count of Conspiracy to Commit Insurance Fraud.

Rodney Lowery (TBI)

Authorities arrested both men on Wednesday and booked each of them into the Roane County Jail on $10,000 bond.

Danny Gouge, Jr. (TBI)