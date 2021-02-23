Steve H Blizzard of Clinton TN Passed to Heaven on February 18th 2021 at Park West Medical Center Knoxville TN

Preceded in Death by parents, Virgil Blizzard & Birdie Mitchell Blizzard

Brothers Charles & Glen Blizzard

Survived by Loving Wife Janice Foust Blizzard

Beloved Daughter Jennifer Blizzard of Smyrna TN

He is also survived by many other Relatives & Friends

Special cousins Lisa Harmer, & Eric (Beverly) Fredrickson

Best Friends Norman (Pearl) Davis, & JoAnn Beets

Steve was of the Baptist Faith

Steve always loved a good joke for laughter!!! Spending time with family and going to eat with friends. Loved the outdoor environment. Loved the beach, mountains, sitting in sunroom watching the Hummingbirds and working in yard. Always tried to be a great neighbor. He loved Dodge Challengers and Ole Time Rock & Roll music

Steve was a wonderful provider, loving husband and wonderful Dad!

He always had a wonderful work ethic throughout his lifetime. Steve worked for many years at Sunbeam Bakery, Knoxville, TN. and Retired from National Tobacco Company L.P., Louisville, Ky.

as a Territorial Manager.

He later retired as Salesman at Tri-Star Distributing LLC, Oak Ridge, TN.

Honorary Pallbearers: Norman Davis, Duane Wright, Eric Fredrickson, Terry McIntosh, Rodney Wells, Lyle Rardon, Roger Hill, Jason & Jensen Young

Visitation

Saturday, February 27, 2021 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Celebration of Life @ 3:00pm

Rev. Larry Webster Officiating

Hatmaker Funeral Home Lake City TN 37769

Graveside Services @ Leach Cemetery (Clear Branch Baptist Church)

1030 New Clear Branch Rd

Lake City TN 37769

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Smoky Mountain Children’s Home in Sevierville, TN. Address: 449 McCarn Cr., Sevierville, TN. 37862 Phone 865-453-4644 or Nashville Humane Society in Nashville, TN Address: 213 Oceola Ave., Nashville, TN 37209 TN.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.