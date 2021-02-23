Steve H Blizzard of Clinton TN Passed to Heaven on February 18th 2021 at Park West Medical Center Knoxville TN
Preceded in Death by parents, Virgil Blizzard & Birdie Mitchell Blizzard
Brothers Charles & Glen Blizzard
Survived by Loving Wife Janice Foust Blizzard
Beloved Daughter Jennifer Blizzard of Smyrna TN
He is also survived by many other Relatives & Friends
Special cousins Lisa Harmer, & Eric (Beverly) Fredrickson
Best Friends Norman (Pearl) Davis, & JoAnn Beets
Steve was of the Baptist Faith
Steve always loved a good joke for laughter!!! Spending time with family and going to eat with friends. Loved the outdoor environment. Loved the beach, mountains, sitting in sunroom watching the Hummingbirds and working in yard. Always tried to be a great neighbor. He loved Dodge Challengers and Ole Time Rock & Roll music
Steve was a wonderful provider, loving husband and wonderful Dad!
He always had a wonderful work ethic throughout his lifetime. Steve worked for many years at Sunbeam Bakery, Knoxville, TN. and Retired from National Tobacco Company L.P., Louisville, Ky.
as a Territorial Manager.
He later retired as Salesman at Tri-Star Distributing LLC, Oak Ridge, TN.
Honorary Pallbearers: Norman Davis, Duane Wright, Eric Fredrickson, Terry McIntosh, Rodney Wells, Lyle Rardon, Roger Hill, Jason & Jensen Young
Visitation
Saturday, February 27, 2021 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Celebration of Life @ 3:00pm
Rev. Larry Webster Officiating
Hatmaker Funeral Home Lake City TN 37769
Graveside Services @ Leach Cemetery (Clear Branch Baptist Church)
1030 New Clear Branch Rd
Lake City TN 37769
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Smoky Mountain Children’s Home in Sevierville, TN. Address: 449 McCarn Cr., Sevierville, TN. 37862 Phone 865-453-4644 or Nashville Humane Society in Nashville, TN Address: 213 Oceola Ave., Nashville, TN 37209 TN.
Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.