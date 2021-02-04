Sports Round-Up

The Clinton Lady Dragons made up their game with Central on Wednesday that had been postponed from last month due to COVID issues at Clinton, and crushed the Lady Bobcats, 64-30, behind 36 points from Sarah Burton. The Lady Dragons host Anderson County Friday night in Round One of the basketball edition of the Crosstown Showdown on WYSH.

The Central boys were also in town to make up a game with Anderson County postponed due to the Bobcats’ own COVID issues, and Central prevailed, 70-33. The Maverick boys will be in action in Game Two of Friday’s Fox & Farley Full Court Press doubleheader as they visit the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium.

Friday’s games will be the first meetings of the season between the crosstown rivals, as the first matchup in December was postponed because of virus concerns.

Thursday night features three doubleheaders involving area teams as Oliver Springs is scheduled to host Sunbright, Rockwood is set to travel to Coalfield and Midway will be home for Wartburg.

Tennessee Lady Vol basketball has paused team activities due to a positive COVID test within the program, meaning that tonight’s game against Mississippi State and Sunday’s game against Texas A&M have been postponed.

Thursday in the NBA, Memphis is home to face Houston. On the ice in the NHL, Nashville plays at Florida, and closer to home on the ice, the Knoxville Ice Bears will be at home to face Birmingham at the Civic Coliseum, with the puck set to drop at 7:35 pm.