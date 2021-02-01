South Roane VFD asks for help in finding gear bag

The South Roane County Volunteer Fire Department took to Facebook over the weekend to ask for help in finding a missing bag of firefighter gear.

Officials said that the bright red bag fell out of a compartment while crews were responding to a fire on Friday night. It contained a full set of firefighting equipment and officials requested that people traveling on Highway 72 to Paint Rock, from Highway 58, please keep an eye out for it.

The post states that the equipment is crucial in keeping firefighters safe and that it can take a long time to order and replace. Without it, firefighters can be in danger, the post said. Officials said every piece of equipment is vital, especially since the department is donation-based.

Anyone who finds it can return it to the South Roane County Volunteer Fire Department. They can also contact the fire department at (865) 316-6008.