Six people arrested after AC drug raid

On Friday, agents from the 7th Judicial District’s Crime Task Force concluded an investigation by executing a narcotics-related search warrant at a home on Blockhouse Valley Road.

In a press release, Task Force Director Josh Zisman said that the search yielded substances believed to be meth, Fentanyl and THC wax as well as two firearms.

In all, six people were arrested, three on drug-related charges and three on outstanding warrants.

Thomas Thompson is facing charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, the manufacture/delivery/or sale of meth, criinal conspiracy, possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony and with maintaining a dwelling (for criminal purposes).

Gregory Wallace was taken into custody on charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, the manufacture/delivery/or sale of Schedule II narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful carry to go armed.

David Cox was arrested and charged with maintaining a dwelling and criminal conspiracy.

Three others—Christara Brady, Mark Howard and Bruce Weltch—were present at the time of the raid and were arrested on outstanding warrants.

In the press release, Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker praised the efforts of the CTF. “The efforts of the task force have proven to be a vital asset in the fight against drugs and crime. The dedication and commitment of these men and women are instrumental in this fight.”

District Attorney General Dave Clark of the 7th Judicial District stated, “When law enforcement resources and community involvement work together, the rewards and benefits are substantial. The combination of efforts between local and federal partners benefit the citizens of the 7th Judicial District greatly by taking illicit drugs off the streets and holding those responsible accountable.”

The 7th Judicial Crime Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional task force comprised of the 7th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton Police Department, Norris Police Department, Oak Ridge Police Department, Oliver Springs Police Department, Rocky Top Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The Crime Task Force focuses on drug and violent crime.

All weights, counts, and identity of substances are pending the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations crime lab results. Charges are pending at this time.

If you have information about this case or any other drug activity, please contact the 7th Crime Task Force tip line at 865-361-5700.

Agencies who assisted in executing Friday’s search warrant included the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. and Patrol divisions, the TBI, ATF, and members of the US Marshal’s Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force, which is comprised of Deputy Marshals and members of the Anderson, Blount, and Sevier County Sheriff’s Offices.