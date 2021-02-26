Shoulder repairs to create lane closures, delays on Melton Lake Drive

Drivers in Oak Ridge should expect intermittent lane closures and delays on Melton Lake Drive over the next couple of weeks while Public Works crews conduct shoulder maintenance.

The roadway will be down to one lane in various locations while the work is being conducted, according to the city’s announcement. Crews will be repairing shoulders on both sides of the road depending on the condition of the shoulder in that location.

Drivers are being encouraged to seek alternate routes during this time to help prevent traffic from backing up and for the safety of the workers. This roadwork is weather permitting.

Contact Oak Ridge Public Works at (865) 425-1875 with any questions.

