Sammy Dean Brooks (“Sam”), age 72 of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at his home with family by his side. He was born February 21, 1948, as one of thirteen children to the late James Riley and Telia Marian Brooks.

He is survived by his loving wife Betty J. Brooks of 55 years and children Sally Crossley and husband Mike, Sherry Breeden and husband Donnie, Sonya Bishop and husband Robert, and Sammy Brooks Jr. and wife Angela; grandchildren Samantha Smith and husband Michael, Jonathan Hagan and wife Bianca, John Phillips, Austin Crossley, Brittany Bishop, Brandon Breeden, and Christopher Brooks; great grandchildren Jason Smith, Gabriel Hagan, Mason Hagan, Makenzie Hagan, and Emilie Hagan. He is also survived by siblings Martha Jo Williams, Annie Mae Brummett, Johnny Brooks, Franklin “Jerry” Brooks, and David Brooks along with each of their extended families.

Sam was the owner of B & S Auto Trim and Upholstery located in downtown Clinton for several years but spent most of his life as a beef and dairy cattle farmer working with the late Dr. Jim Kile and the late Judge W. Lawrence Tunnel supporting the management of their farms. Sam enjoyed life, he loved his family and delighted in the time spent with both family and friends. He was known as a very caring and giving person who would offer the shirt off his back to help others regardless of his personal means.

The family has chosen not to have a public memorial service but share in honoring his life and memory with all those who have known and loved him. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com