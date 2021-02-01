RSCC’s Roane, Oak Ridge campus ‘One Stops’ virtual TFN

(Roane State press release) Roane State Community College has announced that its Roane County and Oak Ridge Branch Campus One Stop offices will be operating virtually beginning Monday, February 1, 2021, until further notice.

The Oak Ridge One Stop has already been operating virtually since January 25. One Stop staff will continue to evaluate the situation weekly to determine when to resume in-person services at both locations. As a reminder, in-person One Stop services are still available at RSCC satellite campuses.

While virtual operations are underway, Roane and Oak Ridge One Stop staff will be available to serve students remotely during normal business hours. To connect with the One Stop during the virtual operation period, students can use one of the following methods:

“We believe taking steps to further reduce the number of people on campus will help us prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Roane State President Chris Whaley said. “Our commitment to ensuring that learning continues at RSCC, while keeping everyone safe and healthy, is the top priority.”

The latest information on Roane State’s pandemic response can be found online at roanestate.edu/coronavirus.

