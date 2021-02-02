Ronald Dean Hatmaker, age 72 of Andersonville, TN, passed away on January 30, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center. He was a member of New Home Baptist Church. Ronald enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on old cars. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Edith Hatmaker and brother Charlie “Jr.” Hatmaker.

Ronald is survived and will be greatly missed by his son, Billy Goff and wife Patricia of Griffith, IN; daughter, Linda Boruff and husband Darrell of Wheatfield, IN; sisters, Wanda Williamson of Lake City, TN and Debbie Humphrey and husband Ronnie of Andersonville, TN; grandchildren, Nicole Boruff, D.J. Boruff (Mercedes), Billy Goff III (Jordan), Ryan Goff and Megan Goff; great-grandchildren, Kenny, Kaydinn, Kinsley, Kennedy, Chandelor, Lily and Kolson; special friends Tommy and Roxanne Moore; as well as several other extended family members and friends.

Family and friends can call at their convenience in the chapel of Jones Mortuary from 11:00am-3:00pm on Tuesday, February 2nd. Family and friends will gather at Red Hill Cemetery on Wednesday, February 3rd at 11:00am for interment. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in his memory to New Home Baptist Church. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.