Roane authorities warn of scam callers

Jim Harris 1 hour ago

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office says that they have heard from numerous citizens who have been called by someone claiming to be from the Social Security Administration.

The Sheriff’s Office says that these calls begin with an automated message telling the recipient that their “Social Security number has been suspended.”

Authorities say there is no need to listen any further than that because this is “100 percent a scam!”

As we always remind you, do not give any personal information to anyone you are not familiar with, and be aware that the Social Security Administration does not make calls like this. While this particualr warning comes from Roane County authorities, these scams or similar schemes, are all too common across the area, the state and the country.

