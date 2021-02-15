Regular season over, District play begins with AC @ CHS girls’ Round 3

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES FRIDAY 2/12/21

Anderson County girls 67 Knox Ambassadors 35…Anderson County boys 85 Knox Ambassadors 68//

Oak Ridge girls 64 Fulton 53…Oak Ridge boys 84 Fulton 70//

Oliver Springs girls 39 Coalfield 33…Oliver Springs boys 1 Coalfield 0 (COVID win)//

Hancock County girls 52 Jellico 49…Jellico boys 69 Hancock County 48//

Oneida girls 58 Harriman 29…Harriman boys 55 Oneida 53//

Central girls 53 Karns 41…Central boys 57 Karns 48//

Midway girls 44 Roclwood 21…Midway boys 55 Rockwood 43//

Wartburg girls 46 Oakdale 28…Wartburg boys 56 Oakdale 51//

Meigs County girls 50 Kingston 42…Kingston boys 75 Meigs County 58//

Greenback girls 54 Sunbright 38…Sunbright boys 74 Greenback 46//

CLINTON’S ALL-DISTRICT 3AAA PERFORMERS

GIRLS

All-District: Sarah Burton and Naiyah Sanders.

Honorable Mention: Jazz Moore and Belle Starnes.

BOYS

Co-Player of the Year: Jackson Garner.

Co-Coach of the Year: Chris Lockard.

All-District: Rishon Bright, Lane Harrison and Trace Thackerson.

Honorable Mention: Jeremiah Blauvelt and Tyler Morgan.

DISTRICT 3AAA GIRLS’ FIRST ROUND, MONDAY 2/15/21

#7 Central at #6 Karns, 7:00. The winner plays at Halls Wednesday.

#8 Anderson County at #5 Clinton. The winner plays at Campbell County on Wednesday.

This will be the third meeting between these crosstown rivals in ten days, with the Lady Dragons having won the first two handily—65-38 at Clinton and 57-29 Thursday at AC. Sarah Burton has scored 25 and 28 points, respectively, in the two match-ups, to lead Clinton.

CHS comes in with a record of 7-12, 6-8 in D3AAA, while AC is 4-17, 0-14.

WYSH’s live coverage begins with a brief pregame show at 6:50 pm, followed by tip-off at 7:00 on the Fox & Farley Full Court Press.