Floyd Eugene McKinney (Source: RCSO Facebook)

RCSO seeks help in finding missing man

Jim Harris 3 seconds ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 0 Views

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office took to social media this week asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing subject.

Authorities say 49-year-old Floyd Eugene McKinney was last seen by his family back on February 11th on Martin Road in Harriman.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Detective Heidle at (865) 717-4150 or if after hours at (865) 354-8045.

We have posted a picture of Mr. McKinney on our website and you can also see photos on the Roane County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Six people arrested after AC drug raid

On Friday, agents from the 7th Judicial District’s Crime Task Force concluded an investigation by …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.