RCSO seeks help in finding missing man

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office took to social media this week asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing subject.

Authorities say 49-year-old Floyd Eugene McKinney was last seen by his family back on February 11th on Martin Road in Harriman.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Detective Heidle at (865) 717-4150 or if after hours at (865) 354-8045.

We have posted a picture of Mr. McKinney on our website and you can also see photos on the Roane County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.