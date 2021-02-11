Public memorial for James Cox to be held Saturday

There will be a public memorial service on Saturday, February 13th from 12 noon to 6 pm at the Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue in Clinton to honor the life and legacy of the non-profit zoo’s founder and director James Cox, who passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 61.

In lieu of flowers, the zoo staff asks that you consider making a donation to the zoo instead to keep the work started by James Cox going. His sons, Cade and Corbin, told WBIR-TV on Wednesday that they plan to take over operation of the zoo and hope to continue expanding the facility and taking care of even more animals.

For more information on the zoo and how you can help take care of this special place, visit https://littleponderosazoo.com/.

