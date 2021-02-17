PROGRAM CHANGE: CHS at Campbell County to start at 6

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Featured, Local News, Local Sports Leave a comment 107 Views

Due to the threat of inclement weather tonight, the start time of the Clinton/Campbell County game has been moved up by one hour. WYSH will have complete coverage of tonight’s rubber match beginning with the Fox & Farley Full Court Press Pregame Show at 5:50, taking you up to the 6:00 tipoff of Clinton at Campbell County right here on your Local Sports Leader, WYSH!

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

State: Tennesseeans 65+ and teachers eligible for vaccine Feb. 22

Health departments across the state will begin registering Tennesseans aged 65 and up, as well …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.