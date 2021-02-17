PROGRAM CHANGE: CHS at Campbell County to start at 6

Due to the threat of inclement weather tonight, the start time of the Clinton/Campbell County game has been moved up by one hour. WYSH will have complete coverage of tonight’s rubber match beginning with the Fox & Farley Full Court Press Pregame Show at 5:50, taking you up to the 6:00 tipoff of Clinton at Campbell County right here on your Local Sports Leader, WYSH!
Check Also
State: Tennesseeans 65+ and teachers eligible for vaccine Feb. 22
Health departments across the state will begin registering Tennesseans aged 65 and up, as well …