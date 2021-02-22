Powerball ticket sold in Clinton wins $500K

A Powerball player in Clinton won $500,000 using the $1 Power Play feature in Saturday’s drawing, according to the Tennessee Lottery.

The Lottery says the winner matched four out of five white numbers on their ticket, as well as the red Powerball number. Due to the fact the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 10, the $50,000 prize was multiplied by a factor of ten to $500,000.

The winning ticket was sold at Ian’s Market on North Charles G Seviers Boulevard in Clinton.

More information will become available once the prize is claimed, according to Lottery officials.