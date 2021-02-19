Postseason scoreboard, schedules

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL POSTSEASON SCOREBOARD

THURSDAY

D3AAA BOYS: Central 80 Anderson County 69…Central at Clinton, Saturday at 7 in a semifinal (coverage begins at 6:50 on WYSH). The Mavericks’ season ends at 11-14.

Karns 82 Campbell County 73…#8 seed Karns at Oak Ridge, Saturday at 7 in the other semifinal. The Cougars’ season ends at 10-11.//

D3AA BOYS: Union County 68 Gibbs 55.//

D2A GIRLS (Semis): Cosby 58 Jellico 12…Greenback 43 Washburn 38.//

D3A GIRLS (1st round): Midway 33 Harriman 25…Oneida 47 Oakdale 42…Sunbright 54 Oliver Springs 34…Wartburg 43 Coalfield 29.//

FRIDAY SCHEDULE

D3AAA GIRLS (Semis): #5 Clinton at #1 Oak Ridge, 7:00 (Coverage begins on WYSH at 6:50 pm)…#3 Halls at #2 Powell, 7:00.//

D3AA BOYS: Union County at Northview Academy…Pigeon Forge at Gatlinburg-Pittman.//

D4AA GIRLS: Kingston at Alcoa…Scott at Fulton.//

D2A BOYS: Jellico at Hancock County…Greenback at Cosby.//

D3A BOYS: Oliver Springs at Harriman…Coalfield at Oneida…Midway at Sunbright…Rockwood at Wartburg.//

D4AA BOYS: Alcoa at Fulton…Scott at Kingston.

