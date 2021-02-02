Pete Williams, age 65 of Lake City

Pete Williams, age 65 of Lake City passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Fort Sanders Medical Center. He was born May 30, 1955 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Omer and Della Williams. 

In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his grandparents, Elizabeth and Charles Williams. 

He is survived by his wife, Mary Williams of Rocky Top; daughters, Amanda Williams of Sparks, NE and Racheal Lloyd & husband Coby of Clinton; brother Clerden Williams of Rocky Top; sister, Sarah Owsley & husband John of Oak Ridge; uncle, William Zacchi; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. 

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM, Friday, February 5, 2021 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel with Rev. Darrell Arender officiating.  The graveside will be 11:00 am, Saturday at Sartin Cemetery.  In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the Anderson County Animal Shelter. 

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

