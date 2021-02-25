OR releases annual water quality report

(City of Oak Ridge press release) The 23rd annual water quality report is now available for viewing on the City of Oak Ridge website. The direct link to the report is www.oakridgetn.gov/online/water-quality-2020.

Also known as the Consumer Confidence Report, it was mandated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 1998 as an amendment to the Safe Drinking Water Act.

The report, which contains information on the quality of the drinking water delivered by the city to the water customers as well as characterizing the risks from exposure to contaminants, again shows that Oak Ridgers have excellent drinking water. The city’s report indicates that Oak Ridge water was in compliance in all respects with state and federal drinking water requirements.

The state rule requires every municipality with a population of more than 10,000 people to produce such a report by July 1 of each year and make it available to each customer served by the city’s water system. Paper copies of the water quality report are available by calling (865) 425-1600.

For more information, visit the City’s website at oakridgetn.gov, the EPA Office of Water at epa.gov/environmental-topics/water-topics, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov, or the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation at tn.gov/environment.

