Oliver Springs man charged in father’s murder

An Oliver Springs man is facing several charges, including premeditated and felony murder, after allegedly killing his father over the weekend.

According to Ninth District Attorney General Russell Johnson, Oliver Springs Police responded to a home on Hen Valley Road in the Kellytown area early Saturday morning after family members in Florida called asking for a welfare check on 78-year-old Marine veteran Donald Woods, who they had expected to hear from. When officers arrived, they discovered Donald Woods’ body handcuffed on the floor of his bedroom with plastic shopping bags next to his head that appeared to have been duct-taped around his neck. An autopsy conducted on Monday at the Knox Regional Forensics Center dtermined he had died of asphyxiation.

The TBI joined investigators from the Oliver Springs PD and the DA’s office and spoke with Donald Woods’ 50-year-old son, David John Woods, Sr., and David’s 19-year-old son, both of whom lived at the house. As a result of their investigation, officers took David Woods, Sr. into custody on outstanding charges from Anderson County, and the evidence against him in his father’s murder was presented to the Roane County grand jury on Wednesday.

The grand jury indicted David Woods, Sr. on one count each of premeditated murder, felony murder, robbery and theft of property between $1000 and $2500. He was served with the indictment while in custody at the Anderson County Jail, and his bond on the new charges has been set at $500,000.

According to Johnson, Woods is due in a Roane County courtroom for his arraignment on February 22nd.