Oak Ridge wins D3AAA title, 76-61, over Clinton; Region schedule

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL POSTSEASON SCOREBOARD

TUESDAY

D3AAA Boys’ Championship Game: Oak Ridge 76 Clinton 61…Oak Ridge backed up its regular-season District championship with a tournament title on Tuesday, playing at home against Clinton. Stafford Shanklin led a balanced Oak Ridge attack with 20 points and Tournament MVP Kell Slater added 18 to lift the Wildcats. Oak Ridge jumped out to double-digit leads twice—once in the second quarter and again in the third—but the Dragons were able to get back within shouting distance both times. The fourth quarter, though, belonged to Oak Ridge as the 24-4 ‘Cats pulled away down the stretch.

The Dragons, who never were able to find a rhythm offensively, were led by Lane Harrison and Trace Thackerson, who each scored 15 points. Clinton fell to 16-5 with the loss, and will host Farragut on Saturday night in the first round of the Region 2AAA Tournament. The complete first-round schedule is farther down this page.

Thackerson, Harrison and Jackson Garner were named to the All-Tournament Team, as were Oak Ridge’s Shanklin, Jonathan Stewart and Jonathan Milloway.

On Monday, Clinton’s Sarah Burton and Naiyah Sanders were named to the All-Tournament team on the girls’ side.

D3AAA Boys’ Consolation Game: Central 74 Karns 59…Central pulled away from 8th-seeded Karns in the second half to win in Fountain City.

D4AAA Boys’ Championship: Bearden 48 Maryville 36.//

D4AAA Boys’ Consolation: Farragut 63 West 58.//

D4AA Girls’ Championship: Alcoa 56 Fulton 50.//

D4AA Boys’ Championship: Kingston 69 Fulton 63.//

D3AA Boys’ Championship: Gatlinburg-Pittman 63 Carter 58.//

D3AA Boys’ Consolation: Union County 78 Northview Academy 77.//

D2A Boys’ Championship: Cosby 54 Hancock County 45.//

D2A Boys’ Consolation: Jellico 62 Greenback 48.//

D3A Girls’ Championship: Oneida 57 Wartburg 44.//

D3A Girls’ Consolation: Sunbright 66 Midway 31.//

WEDNESDAY SCHEDULE

D3A Boys’ Championship: Harriman at Oneida.//

D3A Boys’ Consolation: Wartburg at Sunbright.//

FRIDAY GIRLS’ FIRST-ROUND REGION GAMES (All games 7 pm local time)

(The first two rounds of the region tournament are single-elimination.

R2AAA: Clinton at Bearden on WYSH, 6:50 (pregame), 7:00 (tipoff)…Halls at Maryville…Farragut at Oak Ridge…Heritage at Powell.//

R2AA: Kingston at Gatlinburg-Pittman…Scott at Northview Academy…Pigeon Forge at Alcoa…Union County at Fulton.//

SATURDAY BOYS’ FIRST-ROUND REGION GAMES (All games 7 pm local time)

R2AAA: Farragut at Clinton on WYSH, 6:50 (pregame), 7:00 (tipoff)…West at Oak Ridge…Central at Maryville…Karns at Bearden.//

R2AA: Scott at Carter…Alcoa at Gatlinburg-Pittman…Union County at Fulton…Northview Academy at Kingston.

R1A: Jellico at North Greene.