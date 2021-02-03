North Anderson government office closed Wednesday due to power outage

A traffic accident Wednesday morning has damaged a power pole serving the North Anderson Government Office in the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Andersonville. Due to the interruption in power, the satellite offices of the both the Anderson County Clerk and Trustee will be closed for the rest of the day.

You can still take of your Clerk or Trustee-related business at their main offices in the Courthouse in Clinton, the drive-thru in Oak Ridge, or online at either www.andersoncountyclerk.com or www.andersoncountytrustee.com.

The North Anderson office is expected to reopen on Thursday, February 4th.

