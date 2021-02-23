Noises at Bull Run explained

Several residents living near the Bull Run Fossil Plant in Anderson County’s Claxton community have been wondering why there has been so much noise lately.

TVA says it is performing routine maintenance inside the coal-fired plant’s boiler that involves using small blasting caps to remove the buildup of slag produced by the facility’s operations.

Officials with TVA tell our partners at Oak Ridge Today that the activities do involve the use of the plant’s public address system “to alert and communicate with employees on site, but no sirens or other alarms are activated.”

Some nearby residents have complained abhout the noise, especially at night. TVA expects the work to continue for about a week, and that out of consideration for the plant’s neighbors, will limit the use of the PA system to make announcements, instead relying on hand-held radios, air horns inside the power house and in-person “walk downs” to keep lines of communication open.

TVA’s statement to ORT concluded by saying, “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our neighbors.”

