Nobody injured in Saturday house fire: ORFD

EDITOR: Due to a typo, an earlier version of this story indicated that the fire was not accidental, when in fact, it was.

The Oak Ridge Fire Department says that two people are displaced, but safe, after a house fire on Jellico Lane Saturday afternoon.

ORFD rews were called to the home in the 100 block of Jellico Lane around 1:46 p.m. after a neighbor reported a fire. The neighbor told investigators that they had seen the flames and tried unsuccessfully to put the fire out with a garden hose.

Crews arrived on scene at 1:52 p.m., according to an ORFD release, and had the fire under control by 2:05 p.m. and reported it was completely out by 2:16 p.m., only 30 minutes after being notified of the blaze.

No one was home at the time of the fire, as the homeowner had left about an hour and 45 minutes before the 911 call. Upon an initial investigation, the fire is believed to have started at the wood stove and made its way up to the attic of the house.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, and not suspicious, in nature.

Photo by ORFD

Oak Ridge Police, Oak Ridge Electric, Oak Ridge Utility District, and Anderson County EMS were also on scene.

The American Red Cross is assisting the two displaced residents.