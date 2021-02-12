NASCAR begins 2021 season this weekend on WYSH

NASCAR opens up the 2021 regular season this weekend with three races at the Daytona International Speedway, all of which you will be able to hear on the WYSH family of radio stations.

The action begins tonight (Friday, February 12th) with the Camping World Truck Series “Next Era Energy Resources 250” from the “World Center of Speed,” with flag-to-flag coverage beginning at 7 pm, immediately following Trading Time Primetime on WYSH and WQLA.

Saturday at 4:30, WYSH and WQLA will be your home for the Xfinity Series “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner 300,” from Daytona, as NASCAR’s young guns take center stage and kick off a brand new season.

We will cap it off on Sunday afternoon at 1:30, when WYSH and WQLA will be joined by 96.7 Merle for complete coverage of the “Great American Race,” the Daytona 500, kicking off the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season.

(From NASCAR.com) Aric Almirola held off a hard charge from Joey Logano coming to the checkered flag to win Thursday night’s Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at Daytona International Speedway.

Almirola, driver of the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, led 52 of the 60-lap qualifying race for Sunday’s Daytona 500. He will start third on Sunday.

Austin Dillon edged out Bubba Wallace coming to the finish line to win the second Bluegreen Vacations Duel race in overtime late Thursday night, into Friday morning at Daytona International Speedway, to earn the fourth starting spot in Sunday’s “Great American Race.”.

Wallace took the lead on the final lap and held it until the exit of Turn 4 when Dillon dove from the top lane to the bottom lane to get underneath Wallace’s No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota, gaining enough momentum in the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet to grab the victory, earning 10 points toward the regular-season standings.

Visit NASCAR.com for a complete recap of Thursday’s action, and a look at the starting lineup for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

We are your NASCAR Racin’ Station!