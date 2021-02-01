Morgan man to face charges in nearly-five-year-old homicide

After nearly five years, a Coalfield man has beenin the death of Jerry Lynn “Pete” McCarroll.

Ninth District Attorney General Russell Johnson’s office announced Friday that a 51-year-old man has been indicted in the 2016 murder of Pete McCarroll, described by the DA as a beloved member of the Coalfield community.

McCarroll’s body was found in the early morning hours of April 18th, 2016 by co-workers arriving at Allied Metals on Gouge Hollow Road. In the release, Johnson states: “It appeared that McCarroll had been beaten and an autopsy confirmed one gunshot to the head.”

Initially investigated by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the case was turned over to the TBI at Johnson’s request, and officials say investigators with both agencies conducted numerous interviews, including with 51-year-old Timothy Giles of Coalfield, who last week, was indicted in McCarroll’s murder.

Johnson says that Giles is currently in the custody of the state Department of Correction on unrelated charges at the Northwest Correctional Complex.

He was served last week with the grand jury indictment and his bond on the Morgan County charges has been set at $500,000. Upon his release from TDOC custody, he will be transported back to Morgan County to await his trial. In the release, Johnson writes that, “Prosecutors are working with TDOC to arrange his arraignment and appointment of counsel, [as] due to his current incarceration in Northwest Tennessee and the COVID-19 restrictions he has not yet been arraigned.”

Johnson expressed his appreciation for Sheriff Wayne Potter’s cooperation with TBI and his assistance in “keeping the investigation in the forefront as a priority as being a key component in bringing the case before the grand jury.”