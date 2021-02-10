MEDIC’s ‘We Back Pat Week’ continues through Friday

MEDIC Regional Blood Center’s annual “We Back Pat Week” continues through Friday, February 12th.

MEDIC continues to report critically low inventory blood types O Negative and A Negative, as well as a low inventory of O Positive and A Positive.

You can donate at any of the four MEDIC Regional Blood Center Donor Centers and at Community Drives around the area.

Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Avenue

Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike

Athens – 213 E. Washington Avenue, Suite 104

Crossville – 96 Hayes St., Suite 202

Visit www.medicblood.org for location hours and directions as well as the dates, times and locations of MEDIC’s mobile blood drives.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is celebrating the late Coach Pat Summitt by hosting a special week each year. MEDIC will donate $5 per donor to the Pat Summitt Foundation.

Appointments are preferred for all donors and can be made to donate whole blood online at www.medicblood.org using the donate link or by calling 865-521-2658. There is limited availability for walk-in donors.

Appointments are required for Platelet and COVID Convalescent Plasma donations. Appointments can also be made by calling 865-524-3074.

Donors will receive a special edition We Back Pat shirt and a Texas Roadhouse Appetizer coupon.