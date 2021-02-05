MEDIC in ‘immediate, critical’ need of 4 blood types

MEDIC Regional Blood Center says it has “immediate and critical need” for blood types O Positive; O Negative; A Positive; and A Negative.

You can donate at any of MEDICs four fixed East Tennessee donor centers, or at a community blood drive.

For addresses of, directions to, and hours for those donor centers, or any of MEDIC’s mobile blood drive events, visit www.medicblood.org.

Appointments are preferred, as MEDIC says there is very limited availability for walk-in donors. Appointments can be made online using the donate link or by calling 865-524-3074.

MEDIC is requiring all donors to wear a mask or face covering. If a donor does not have a mask or face covering, MEDIC will provide one.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center continues to see a steady demand for several blood types but are not seeing the donors to meet that demand.

Donors will receive a MEDIC gift and coupon for a local restaurant.