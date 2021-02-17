Mavs move on; Lady Dragons in action on WYSH Wednesday

Jim Harris 8 hours ago

Due to the threat of inclement weather tonight, the start time of the Clinton/Campbell County game has been moved up by one hour. WYSH will have complete coverage of tonight’s rubber match beginning with the Fox & Farley Full Court Press Pregame Show at 5:50, taking you up to the 6:00 tipoff of Clinton at Campbell County right here on your Local Sports Leader, WYSH!

Action began on the boys’ side of the bracket at the District 3AAA tournament Tuesday night, and it was the lower seeds’ night to shine.

Seventh-seeded Anderson County knocked out Halls, 73-61, and will play Central in Fountain City Thursday night at 7:00 for the right to face Clinton in a Saturday semifinal.

Eighth-seeded Karns went to Powell and eliminated the Panthers, 53-47, and will play at four seed Campbell County Thursday night at 7 for the right to face Oak Ridge in a Saturday semifinal.

The Clinton Lady Dragons will be at Campbell County tonight for a second-round elimination game at the District 3AAA tournament. Fifth seed Clinton advanced with a 58-46 win on Monday over Anderson County. The winner of tonight’s game will advance to Friday’s semifinal at Oak Ridge as well as to next week’s Region tournament, while the other will head into the offseason disappointed.

The two teams split their regular season meetings, each winning on their home floors. Clinton won the first match-up, 63-50, while the Lady Cougars took game two, 63-58.

The other second-round game on the schedule for tonight has the #6 Karns Lady Beavers at the Crossroads to face the third-seeded Halls Lady Red Devils. The winner of that game will advance to the semifinals and play at Powell Friday night.

In other action, the District 3A tournament will get started a day later than scheduled due to Tuesday’s weather with a pair of games at Oakdale. First, the Coalfield boys tangle with Oakdale, followed by the Oakdale girls hosting Rockwood, in the “play-in” games of their respective tournaments.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

