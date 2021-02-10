Mary Elizabeth Mitchell, age 73, of Kingston, TN, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. She was born in Tulsa, OK on August 11, 1947 to the late James Raymond and Margrete Pogue Plunkett. Mary worked for the Midway School Systems for over 25 years.

In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by sister, Marjorie Robinson. Mary is survived by: husband, James M. Mitchell; son, James Raymond Mitchell and wife Kyle; daughter, Kristin Myers; brother, John Plunkett and wife Lynn, Sister, Marlene Burnett and husband Mannie; Grandchildren,James Elliott Mitchell and Katie Smallen; Nieces, Martene Vickers, Marla Plunkett, Finley Plunkett, Tessla White, Carly White, Emma Yeargin, and Delaney Plunkett; Nephews, James Vickers, Ian Plunkett, Isaac Robinson, Maeson Yeargin, Chris Yeargin, and Chris Worley.

The family will plan a celebration of life service at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Alzheimer’s Tennessee at www.ALZtennessee.org. www.holleygamble.com