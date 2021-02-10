Mary Elizabeth Mitchell, age 73, of Kingston

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 62 Views

Mary Elizabeth Mitchell, age 73, of Kingston, TN, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. She was born in Tulsa, OK on August 11, 1947 to the late James Raymond and Margrete Pogue Plunkett. Mary worked for the Midway School Systems for over 25 years.  

In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by sister, Marjorie Robinson.  Mary is survived by: husband, James M. Mitchell; son, James Raymond Mitchell and wife Kyle; daughter, Kristin Myers; brother, John Plunkett and wife Lynn, Sister, Marlene Burnett and husband Mannie; Grandchildren,James Elliott Mitchell and Katie Smallen; Nieces, Martene Vickers, Marla Plunkett, Finley Plunkett, Tessla White, Carly White, Emma Yeargin, and Delaney Plunkett; Nephews, James Vickers, Ian Plunkett, Isaac Robinson, Maeson Yeargin, Chris Yeargin, and Chris Worley.

The family will plan a celebration of life service at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Alzheimer’s Tennessee at www.ALZtennessee.org. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Diane Michelle Winter, 48

Diane Michelle Winter left this world unexpectedly, at age 48, on February 1, 2021. Diane spent her …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.