Mark your calendars! Egg hunts return to Oak Ridge March 27th!

The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department has announced that will host its annual free Community Egg Hunts on Saturday, March 27 at 11 a.m., with COVID-19 precautions in place.

Instead of congregating at one, central location, the event will be spread out among five city parks.

The egg hunts will be held around the city at Scarboro, Big Turtle, and Cedar Hill parks as well as at Centennial Golf Course.

At the same time, goodie bags will be available at a drive-through event at Bissell Park for those who prefer to stay in their cars.

The event is limited to children ages four through fourth grade.

Families are being asked to pre-register for one “family ticket” for one of the locations on Eventbrite.com. There is no charge to register, but pre-registration will help staff members plan for the correct number of eggs, treats, goodies, and other supplies.

According to the city’s announcement, COVID-19 safety measures will be in place and registration will be limited to allow safe distancing.

The day of the events, playgrounds at Scarboro, Big Turtle, and Cedar Hill parks will close at 8 a.m. for the event and reopen after all of the eggs have been found. The Civic Center west end parking area will also be closed during the event.

The Recreation and Parks Department says that staff will make a reasonable effort to provide appropriate accommodations for children who require a more accessible area to hunt. Parents are encouraged to call the Recreation and Parks Department at (865) 425-3450 to make arrangements.

Adult volunteers (age 16 and up) are needed to hide eggs, supervise the hunt areas, and assist participants. All volunteers should be prepared to work from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the day of the event and should dress according to the weather. The first 50 volunteers to sign up will receive an event T-shirt. A pizza lunch will be served to all volunteers immediately following the event. All volunteers and staff will be required to wear face coverings and social distance.

For more information, call the Civic Center front desk at (865) 425-3450 or visit the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks website at www.orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov.