Little Ponderosa’s Cox needs heart surgery

Little Ponderosa Zoo founder and director James Cox is in the hospital and will soon undergo heart surgery, according to a post on the zoo’s Facebook page.

The post indicates that James has had pneumonia and has a weak heart. Cox was moved out of the critical care unit on Thursday and is expected to recover at home before undergoing the procedure.

“He hopes to make a full recovery and be back at the zoo with the animals he loves,” the zoo wrote. “I share this with you now because he would like to thank everyone that’s stepped up at the zoo, at the house, ensured the safety of his home while he has been in the hospital.”

The Little Ponderosa Zoo & Rescue started as a zoo but has since evolved into an exotic animal rescue serving people across the region and the country. They have an extensive list of mammals, birds, reptiles and last year was licensed as a white-tail deer rehabilitation facility.