Little Ponderosa Zoo founder, director James Cox passes away

The Anderson County community is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved citizens, as James Cox, the founder and director of the Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue in Clinton passed away Tuesday morning.

The cause of his death has not been released, but last month, the zoo posted on Facebook that James had been in the hospital dealing with pneumonia and heart problems, but was expected to return home to recuperate before undergoing heart surgery.

Little Ponderosa began as a zoo, but evolved into an exotic animal rescue serving people not only in East Tennessee, but from all across the U.S. The non-profit zoo has an impressive collection of animals, including mammals, birds, and reptiles. Last year, Little Ponderosa was licensed by the state as a white-tail deer rehabilitation facility.

Cox also helped establish the “Zoo Crew,” a program that helps inmates at the Anderson County Jail learn life skills while volunteering at Little Ponderosa. The zoo was rebuilt after a devastating fire in December 2017 that killed dozens of James’s beloved animals. Just last year, Little Ponderosa hosted a drive-through nativity scene just before Christmas.

One of the most recognizable facets of Little Ponderosa is its petting zoo, which takes animals all around the area to events including the Anderson County Fair, the Secret City Festival and many, many others.

James Cox is being remembered today not only because of his deep and abiding love for the animals in his care, but also for the countless ways that he tried to help his human neighbors. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office may have summed it up best in its Facebook tribute, writing, “Today, we mourn the loss of a very special man. James had a deep passion to help the people of Anderson County and the countless animals he rescued. His heart was pure, and his love for humanity will be remembered for generations to come. There is not enough room on Facebook to list all of the tremendous ways he made an impact. He was truly that special. James, we are forever grateful for your friendship.”

Similar sentiments can be found all over social media today, as Anderson County grapples with the sudden loss of James Cox.

We here at WYSH want to join with the rest of our community in sending our thoughts, prayers and best wishes to everyone who knew and loved James Cox, a man whose legacy will live on in the zoo he built and in the memories of anyone and everyone who had the pleasure of crossing his path.

Little Ponderosa will open on Saturday, February 13th, from 12 noon to 6 pm so that members of the public can come and pay their respects.