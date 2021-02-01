Lester Boyd Easter, age 85, of Kingston

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 42 Views

Lester Boyd Easter, age 85, of Kingston, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman after a short battle with COVID-19.  He was born December 27, 1935 in Kingston and has been a life-long resident of Roane County.  Lester was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time outdoors.  Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ella Easter; two brothers and three sisters. 

Lester is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Lynnette Bennecker Easter of Kingston; children, Lisa Easter of Kingston, Lori Easter of Knoxville, Lance Easter and wife, Jody of Kingston; sisters, Wanda Harold of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Landon and Logan Easter; in-laws, Toni Cook of Harriman, Phyllis Vice and husband, Larry of Crossville; several extended family members, and a host of friends.

Graveside service will be held on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood with Rev. Mason Goodman officiating.  In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net .  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Wanda Marie Lane Light, age 78 of Heiskell

Wanda Marie Lane Light, age 78 of Heiskell, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.