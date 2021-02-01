Lester Boyd Easter, age 85, of Kingston, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman after a short battle with COVID-19. He was born December 27, 1935 in Kingston and has been a life-long resident of Roane County. Lester was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time outdoors. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ella Easter; two brothers and three sisters.

Lester is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Lynnette Bennecker Easter of Kingston; children, Lisa Easter of Kingston, Lori Easter of Knoxville, Lance Easter and wife, Jody of Kingston; sisters, Wanda Harold of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Landon and Logan Easter; in-laws, Toni Cook of Harriman, Phyllis Vice and husband, Larry of Crossville; several extended family members, and a host of friends.

Graveside service will be held on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood with Rev. Mason Goodman officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.