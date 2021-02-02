Lee to deliver State of the State Feb. 8

Governor Bill Lee announced Monday that he will deliver his third State of the State address to the General Assembly and fellow Tennesseans next Monday, February 8 at 7 pm Eastern time. The joint session will take place in the War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville.

“I look forward to sharing our budget and legislative priorities,” said Gov. Lee. “Tennesseans have faced incredible challenges this past year and the State of the State address will both reflect on this unique place in history and cast a vision for a healthy and prosperous 2021.”

The address can be found on Gov. Lee’s Facebook and YouTube channels and will be aired statewide.