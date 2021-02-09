Lee delivers State of the State address, unveils budget proposal

Governor Bill Lee delivered his annual State of the State address Monday night in Nashville, and said that the state of the state is “hopeful.”

The annual address to both houses of the General Assembly and a statewide television and internet audience typically serves as an introduction to the governor’s budget priorities, and this year’s was no exception as the 112th General Assembly began its session today.

Some of the highlights of the Governor’s fiscal blueprint include some $900 million in funding for improvements and maintenance at state buildings and higher education campuses, as well as $200 million in funding that would go to local governments for infrastructure-related projects.

Governor Lee proposed $150 million for continued COVID-19 relief and support, and as part of a push to expand internet access to all parts of the state, also proposed allocating $21 million to expand access to high-speed broadband internet in underserved areas of the state, especially those in rural area. Lee said, “Whether it’s running a small business, accessing virtual learning or accessing health care via telemedicine, slow internet speeds have many in rural Tennessee left at a disadvantage. A significant, one-time investment, combined with significant private investment, will get broadband to just about every community in Tennessee, and tonight, that’s exactly what I’m proposing.”

The budget proposal unveiled Monday also includes $71 million for the state’s basic education program, and after $43 million was allocated for teacher pay raises during a special session held last month focusing on education, last night proposed an additional $120 million be set aside for teacher compensation.

You can find the complete text of the governor’s speech and find much more information about his budget proposals by following this link.

