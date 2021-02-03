Larry McClure, 57 of Andersonville

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 71 Views

Larry McClure, 57 of Andersonville, TN went home with the angels on January 28, 2021 at Tennova Turkey Creek in Knoxville, TN. He was born on March 3, 1963 in Knoxville, TN, the son of late Maggie McClure-Tatum (mother) and late Fred A. McClure (father). In addition to his mother and father, he was preceded in death by one brother, Danny McClure. Larry enjoyed many things like camping, hunting, wood working, and spending time with family and friends. 

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Samantha Vanhuss (husband DJ Vanhuss) and two grandchildren, Harlee and Elijah Vanhuss. Three brothers; Roger Dale McClure, Claude (Shorty) McClure (wife Diane), George Arnold McClure. Two sisters; Mandy Parrott (husband Chuck) Diane Lee (husband Dewayne). With many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews along with lots of very dear friends. 

Services will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021 with the visitation at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 12-2PM with the funeral service to follow at 2:00PM. Larry’s interment will be at King Cemetery following the funeral service. 

Pallbearers will be family and friends. 

In lieu of a pastor officiating, his daughter is leaving this time slot open for all who would like to share a memory of her dad or read a poem or quote. 

Burial will follow at King Cemetery in Andersonville, TN. 

In lieu of flowers, all donations are greatly appreciated and can be made to Holley-Gamble Funeral Home.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Donald Edward Stooksbury, age 77

Donald Edward Stooksbury, age 77, passed away peacefully with his grandsons at his side on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.