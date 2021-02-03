Larry Joe Price, age 71 of Oliver Springs

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 16 Views

Larry Joe Price, age 71 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center and despite the complications with COVID-19, he was surrounded by his wife and family. 

He was born January 24, 1950 in South Knoxville and continued to live in Knoxville until he married his wife of 29 years, Claudia and they moved to Oliver Springs. Larry served his country in the Marine Corps at a young age for a few years before beginning his career. He looked forward to vacationing with his family and was a devoted Tennessee Vol fan who followed all “Big Orange” sports. He had a “green thumb” and loved to grow plants and flowers. He enjoyed listening to music, especially rock-n-roll. Most importantly, he loved being a Papaw to his grandkids and being around his closest family and friends.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Carroll and Ruth Price; brother and sister, Terry Price and Patricia Price.

Survivors include his loving wife, Claudia Price; sons, Joe Price and Doug (Saundra) Price; Richard (Brittany) Reynolds and James (Ariel Inman) Reynolds; daughter, Sara (Dimingo) Hale; brother, Tim Price; grandkids, Cody, Shane, and Wayland Price; Cecilia, Kayleigh, Kensley, Jace, Eli, Azriel, and Soren Reynolds; Malachi, Micah, Moziah, and Major Hale; nephews, and a niece.

A private memorial service will be held at a later time.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Price family. www.Sharpfh.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Larry McClure, 57 of Andersonville

Larry McClure, 57 of Andersonville, TN went home with the angels on January 28, 2021 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.