Larry Joe Price, age 71 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center and despite the complications with COVID-19, he was surrounded by his wife and family.

He was born January 24, 1950 in South Knoxville and continued to live in Knoxville until he married his wife of 29 years, Claudia and they moved to Oliver Springs. Larry served his country in the Marine Corps at a young age for a few years before beginning his career. He looked forward to vacationing with his family and was a devoted Tennessee Vol fan who followed all “Big Orange” sports. He had a “green thumb” and loved to grow plants and flowers. He enjoyed listening to music, especially rock-n-roll. Most importantly, he loved being a Papaw to his grandkids and being around his closest family and friends.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Carroll and Ruth Price; brother and sister, Terry Price and Patricia Price.

Survivors include his loving wife, Claudia Price; sons, Joe Price and Doug (Saundra) Price; Richard (Brittany) Reynolds and James (Ariel Inman) Reynolds; daughter, Sara (Dimingo) Hale; brother, Tim Price; grandkids, Cody, Shane, and Wayland Price; Cecilia, Kayleigh, Kensley, Jace, Eli, Azriel, and Soren Reynolds; Malachi, Micah, Moziah, and Major Hale; nephews, and a niece.

A private memorial service will be held at a later time.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home