Lake City Elementary Principal Henry Baggett passes away unexpectedly

(Anderson County Schools press release) It is with a heavy heart that we let everyone know Anderson County Schools lost a great person and friend last night. Henry Baggett, long time principal at Lake City Elementary School, passed away unexpectedly. Henry was first named principal at LCES in 2011.

He loved the staff and students at LCES and worked tirelessly to make sure they had everything they needed to be successful. There was never a time when Henry did not have a smile on this face. He often talked about how he loved being principal at LCES.

Henry Baggett (Photo courtesy of Anderson County Schools)

This is a great loss to both the school family as well as the community. Please keep Henry’s family, staff, and students in your prayers.

LCES will be open tomorrow (on normal schedule) and we will have extra counselors on hand to support staff and students as they deal with this loss.