Henry Baggett (Photo courtesy of Anderson County Schools)

Lake City Elementary Principal Henry Baggett passes away unexpectedly

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 423 Views

(Anderson County Schools press release) It is with a heavy heart that we let everyone know Anderson County Schools lost a great person and friend last night. Henry Baggett, long time principal at Lake City Elementary School, passed away unexpectedly. Henry was first named principal at LCES in 2011.

He loved the staff and students at LCES and worked tirelessly to make sure they had everything they needed to be successful. There was never a time when Henry did not have a smile on this face. He often talked about how he loved being principal at LCES.

Henry Baggett (Photo courtesy of Anderson County Schools)

This is a great loss to both the school family as well as the community. Please keep Henry’s family, staff, and students in your prayers.

LCES will be open tomorrow (on normal schedule) and we will have extra counselors on hand to support staff and students as they deal with this loss. 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Cades Cove Loop Road to be closed for three weeks in September

(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that the Cades Cove Loop …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.