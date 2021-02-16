Lady Dragons advance, boys get in on the postseason action

The high school basketball postseason began Monday night with girls’ action in the District 3AAA tournament. This year, unlike years past, there is no one central site for the District tournament due to the pandemic, so games are being played at the home of the higher seed.

Monday, the fifth-seeded Clinton Lady Dragons eliminated eighth-seeded Anderson County, 58-46. After winning the two regular season meetings by 27 and 28 points, respectively, the Lady Dragons got a tougher fight from the young Lady Mavs on Monday. Clinton used a trapping, full-court defense to force early turnovers that were then turned into points to build a lead that got as large as 20, but AC would not go away, closing the gap to within eight in the fourth quarter. In the end, though, experience and firepower proved to be the difference, as Clinton held on for the win.

AC’s season came to an end with a record of 4-18 despite 17 points from freshman Emily Mustard.

The Lady Dragons were led by Sarah Burton’s 23 points. Clinton improved to 8-12 and will play at fourth-seeded Campbell County on Wednesday night in a second-round elimination game. WYSH will have the action for you, beginning at 6:50 pm with pregame coverage, followed at 7 by the tip off of Clinton and Campbell County on the Fox & Farley Full Court Press.

In the other District 3AAA first-round game, the 6th-seeded Karns Lady Beavers knocked out Central, 74-64, and will play at 3rd-seeded Halls Wednesday night at 7.

The boys’ D3AAA tournament gets underway Tuesday with games at Anderson County and Powell. The 6th-seeded Mavericks will play host to the seventh-seeded Halls Red Devils at 7:00, while the #5 Powell Panthers host the eighth-seeded Karns Beavers, also at 7:00.

The District 3A play-in games are tonight, with Rockwood’s girls facing Oakdale and the Coalfield boys also taking on Oakdale.